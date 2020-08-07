Power down | Big Apple suffers major blackout early Friday

Power outages were reported in at least two sections of Manhattan in New York City early Friday, according to several media reports.
The Upper West Side of Manhattan seems to have been affected, as well Harlem.
Surreal right now in a large part of #Manhattan. No power whatsoever— (@kendisgibson)Aug 07 2020
People reported losing power about 5 a.m., according to Fox News, but others had powered restored as soon as 20 minutes later.
Power's back, woohoo!!! #harlem #nyc #morningsideheights #newyorkcity #ny1pix— (@c_shaylene)Aug 07 2020
Con Edison is the utility company that serves the city.
The utility has been working to recover from the recent passage of Hurricane Isaias, which downed numerous trees.
@ConEdison statement on #UpperManhattan power outage this morning.— (@RoccoNY1)Aug 07 2020
The city’s subway and transit system was also affected.
Major new power failure in Manhattan. Approx 70,000 Con Ed customers in Harlem, Lenox Hill and Central Park vicinity without power. MTA says A B C D 1 2 3 service disrupted as a result. Photo: @LindsayTuchman @NY1— (@patkiernan)Aug 07 2020
This story is developing.