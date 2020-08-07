Power down | Big Apple suffers major blackout early Friday

Con Edison is the utility company that serves the city.

The utility has been working to recover from the recent passage of Hurricane Isaias, which downed numerous trees.

@ConEdison statement on #UpperManhattan power outage this morning. — (@RoccoNY1)Aug 07 2020

The city’s subway and transit system was also affected.

Major new power failure in Manhattan. Approx 70,000 Con Ed customers in Harlem, Lenox Hill and Central Park vicinity without power. MTA says A B C D 1 2 3 service disrupted as a result. Photo: @LindsayTuchman @NY1 — (@patkiernan)Aug 07 2020

This story is developing.