Power down | Big Apple suffers major blackout early Friday

A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side suffered a blackout early Friday morning. This photo is from another major power outage that happened on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Credit: Scott Heins

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Power outages were reported in at least two sections of Manhattan in New York City early Friday, according to several media reports.

The Upper West Side of Manhattan seems to have been affected, as well Harlem.

People reported losing power about 5 a.m., according to Fox News, but others had powered restored as soon as 20 minutes later.

Con Edison is the utility company that serves the city.

The utility has been working to recover from the recent passage of Hurricane Isaias, which downed numerous trees.

The city’s subway and transit system was also affected.

This story is developing.

