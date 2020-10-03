Popeyes to roll out chocolate-filled beignets

A new item is coming to Popeyes menus, and this time it’s not the spicy, but sweet.
People reported that customers at select locations across the United States will be able to get chocolate-stuffed beignets.
Foodbeast reported the powdered-sugar topped, New Orelans-inspired fried dessert will be available in three serving sizes. Customers can get three beignets for $1.99, six for $3.99, and a dozen for $7.49.
“As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants,” a Popeyes spokesperson told People.
While the treat is currently in limited availability, it will be rolling out to all locations at some point, a rep told People.
As for some places where the chocolate beignets are currently available? Today.com reported that the company said the item is at select Boston and Baltimore, Maryland, locations.