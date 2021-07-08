ajc logo
X

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

A view of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis is hospitalized. The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative. The Vatican’s daily update on Thursday said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Caption
A view of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis is hospitalized. The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative. The Vatican’s daily update on Thursday said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago

ROME — Pope Francis temporarily had a fever three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests and scans proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic hospital.

ExploreEXPLAINER: What kind of surgery did Pope Francis have?

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a “fever episode" temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Caption
The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine. He is expected to stay at Gemelli, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week assuming there are no complications.

Doctors have said a fever could indicate evidence of an infection or other post-operative complications, though the Vatican statement stressed the episode was temporary and that Francis’ treatment was progressing as planned.

ExplorePope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “fever episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporarily ran a high temperature.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version and a subsequent version of the English translation removed the reference to Francis’ temperature being “high.”

Clouds are seen over the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Sunday. Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery continues. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Caption
Clouds are seen over the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Sunday. Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery continues. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

The statement said Francis’ recovery is continuing as planned and that “at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care."

Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth because of an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

In Other News
1
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
2
UPDATE: Deadly Elsa pounding East Coast; 10 hurt in Georgia
3
Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
4
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
5
Robert Downey Sr., actor, director, father of Robert Downey Jr., dead...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top