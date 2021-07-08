Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine. He is expected to stay at Gemelli, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week assuming there are no complications.

Doctors have said a fever could indicate evidence of an infection or other post-operative complications, though the Vatican statement stressed the episode was temporary and that Francis’ treatment was progressing as planned.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “fever episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporarily ran a high temperature.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version and a subsequent version of the English translation removed the reference to Francis’ temperature being “high.”

Caption Clouds are seen over the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Sunday. Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery continues. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

The statement said Francis’ recovery is continuing as planned and that “at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care."

Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth because of an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.