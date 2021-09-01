Pope inadvertently quotes Putin to chide West’s Afghan war

During the meeting on Aug. 20, Putin scathingly criticized the West over Afghanistan, saying that the Taliban’s rapid sweep over the country has shown the futility of Western attempts to enforce its own vision of democracy. Merkel, meanwhile, urged Russia to use its contacts with the Taliban to press for Afghan citizens who helped Germany to be allowed to leave Afghanistan.

Caption Last U.S. Military Plane Departs From Afghanistan, Concluding America’s Longest War.On Aug. 30, the Pentagon said the United States had completed its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.I’m here to announce the completion of our mission in Afghanistan. The last C-17 took off at 3:29 p.m, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, via virtual briefing.While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, via virtual briefing.The departure effectively ended a 20-year war.President Joe Biden has faced harsh criticism due to the manor in which America's troops were withdrawn.but he has stood by his decision to get all U.S. troops out by the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will comment on the end of the war in the coming days.According to a State Department official, nearly5,500 American citizens have been safely evacuated since the Taliban seized control last month.According to a State Department official, nearly5,500 American citizens have been safely evacuated since the Taliban seized control last month.The official also said some people who identified themselves as Americans were either undecided about leaving or did not want to go.The official also said some people who identified themselves as Americans were either undecided about leaving or did not want to go.For anyone who still remains and wishes to leave, Psaki said the administration is committed to helping them, even beyond the Aug. 31 deadline.Our commitment is enduring and our commitment does not waver even as we bring the men and women from our military home, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via statement

During her press conference with Putin, Merkel conceded that “on another project, namely for there to be a collective position of the Afghan population for its own future, we did not achieve our goals — I want to say that very openly.”

“I must say that, in our development cooperation efforts, we did not want to force any system on Afghanistan,” she added. “But we saw that millions of girls were glad to go to school and that women could participate. There are many in Afghanistan who are very, very unhappy about developments now.”

The pope’s interview with Spain’s Cadena COPE took place at the Vatican late last week. The radio station owned by Spain’s Catholic bishops’ conference aired the talk on Wednesday and said that its content had been vetted by the pope himself.

Francis also said that “not all eventualities were taken into account” in the departure of Western allies from Afghanistan.

“I don’t know whether there will be a review or not (about what happened during the withdrawal), but certainly there was a lot of deception perhaps on the part of the new (Afghan) authorities,” said the pope. “I say deceit or a lot of naivety.”

He said he believed that the Vatican’s top diplomat was offering to engage in Afghanistan to make sure that locals don’t suffer and called for Christians across the world to engage in “prayer, penance and fasting” in the face of events in Afghanistan.

In the interview, Pope Francis addressed direct questions about his health for the first time since he underwent bowel surgery in early July.

He said his body is adjusting well to the removal of part of his colon and that he can now eat whatever he wants and leads “a totally normal life.”

He said that he expected his trip to Slovakia and Hungary between Sept. 12-15 would be as busy as previous ones and said he would continue visiting small European countries, including an upcoming tour taking him to Cyprus, Greece and Malta.

The pope also said he was expecting to appear and speak at the U.N.-sponsored COP26 climate talks in November in Glasgow.