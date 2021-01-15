Poll: Two-thirds of Americans want Trump to remove himself from politics

A Pew Research Center survey released Friday shows Trump with the lowest approval number of his presidency at 29%, driven by last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob and Trump’s subsequent impeachment for instigating the attack.

Seventy-five percent of Americans — including 52% of Republicans — say Trump bears some responsibility for the Capitol riots, which led to the deaths of five people. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into alleged plots to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence and other top lawmakers, driven by baseless conspiracy theories, fueled by Trump, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.