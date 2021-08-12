Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

“It was an absolutely disgusting display,” Latimore told WYFF-TV.

The police chief said the video showed the tattooing appeared to have been performed in the front dining area of a McDonald’s. Latimore said she did not know if Presha had done any tattooing there before “but he looked pretty comfortable.”

“It’s really tragic that this was going on inside this newly remodeled business,” Latimore said.

She said new owners had purchased the business months ago, adding they quickly came in and aided police in their investigation.

Presha was being held at the county detention center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.