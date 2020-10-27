Police: Hip-hop artist found dead in car trunk after crash in Miami

Troopers opened Coltrain’s trunk and found Trotter’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” the police report said.

An autopsy revealed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.

A motive for the killing wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Coltrain had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Trotter was last seen Oct. 17 leaving his home in Triangle, Virginia, with Coltrain, who is also from Virginia.

The two had been friends for more than a decade. Trotter’s family said he was trying to forge a hip-hop career. His rap name was “Kent Won’t Stop.”