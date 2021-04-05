Police: Florida teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

The man soon received texts from an unknown messenger who eventually asked, “Would I ever be alone with your daughter?” When told no, the messenger replied he would go elsewhere. The father contacted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, after reading the texts, impersonated the father and texted back that the messenger could be alone with the girl if he paid for two nights of the motel room.

The father and messenger eventually agreed to meet Thursday at the motel, with the messenger bringing $200.

Detectives said they arrested Alexander when he arrived at the door with a condom stashed in his shoe. They say Alexander admitted sending the texts, saying he had a sexual addiction. He denied ever molesting a child before.

Alexander is being held on $1 million bail at the Palm Beach County Jail. The public defender’s office, which is defending him, has not replied to emails seeking comment.

The school district is providing counseling to Alexander’s students and their families.