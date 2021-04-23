ajc logo
Passenger survives being hit in head by flying turtle

It's not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?
It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle? (actual turtle not pictured) (AJC file photo)

Credit: Via Facebook

Credit: Via Facebook

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Interstate 95 in Florida suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it had only a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange Officer Andre Fleming said.

