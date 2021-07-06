ajc logo
X

Parliament blocks law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center, speaks during a news conference on economy issues, flanked by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, left, and Justice Minister Gideon Saar in Jerusalem. Israel’s parliament early on Tuesday failed to renew a law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a tight vote that raised doubts about the viability of the country’s new coalition government. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP)
Caption
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center, speaks during a news conference on economy issues, flanked by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, left, and Justice Minister Gideon Saar in Jerusalem. Israel’s parliament early on Tuesday failed to renew a law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a tight vote that raised doubts about the viability of the country’s new coalition government. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP)

Credit: Menahem Kahana

Credit: Menahem Kahana

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 SECONDS
By Wire reports
1 hour ago

Israel’s parliament early on Tuesday failed to renew a law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a tight vote that raised doubts about the viability of the country’s new coalition government.

The 59-59 vote, which came after an all-night session of the Knesset, marked a major setback for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

ExploreRussia faces shortage of champagne after new Putin law

The new Israeli leader, who had hoped to find a compromise between his hard-line Yamina party and the dovish factions in his disparate coalition, instead suffered a stinging defeat in a vote he reportedly described as a referendum on the new government. The vote means the law is now set to expire at midnight Tuesday.

“The opposition last night delivered a direct blow to the security of the country,” Bennett said Tuesday, accusing his opponents of choosing “petty politics” over the nation’s well-being.

6 students among 9 arrested in alleged Hong Kong bomb plot

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies.

In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development.

ExploreKaseya says 800 to 1,500 businesses hit by cyberattack

Such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation,” Xi said.

“We must jointly oppose anyone engaging in technological blockades, technological division and decoupling of development,” Xi said.

Decoupling has become a byword from some in the U.S. and elsewhere for ending dependency on Chinese supply lines, especially for high-tech products such as smart phones and computers.

In Other News
1
‘Time to end this forever war’
2
Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
3
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
4
The Latest: Italy reaches final, beats Spain in shootout
5
Al Sharpton eulogizes white Arkansas teen shot by deputy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top