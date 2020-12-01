Owner of Casey Jones Village tourist stop in Tennessee dies

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Clark Shaw had fought to keep the family-owned attraction viable during the coronavirus outbreak, which forced tourist spots and restaurants throughout Tennessee to temporarily close in April before reopening in May. He made improvements to the Old Country Store and restaurant, which moved from its familiar buffet to family-style dining before bringing back the all-you-can-eat smorgasbord featuring fried chicken, greens and hot water cornbread in October.

“We survived, and we learned some lessons,” Brooks Shaw said.

Throughout his life, Shaw treasured his family, friends, employees, customers and his relationship with God, his son said.

“Everything he looked at, he asked, ‘How can we tell the story of God’s love through this?” Brooks Shaw said.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said Shaw “had a true passion for his fellow man, his community and historic preservation.”

“You walk in the door, you feel welcome at the Old Country Store,” Conger said. “That’s just the environment that Clark created.”

A private visitation for family has been set for Friday, Brooks Shaw said. A visitation for members of the public has been scheduled for Saturday at the village, followed by an online service Sunday. The family is encouraging people to donate to their favorite charity in Clark Shaw’s name.