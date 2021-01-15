Operation Desert Storm began 30 years ago on Jan. 17

The Gulf War was waged by coalition forces from 35 nations led by the United States against Iraq in response to Iraq’s invasion and annexation of Kuwait arising from oil pricing and production disputes. On Aug. 2, 1990, it was codenamed Operation Desert Shield for operations leading to the buildup of troops and defense of Saudi Arabia. It became Operation Desert Storm on Jan. 17, 1991.

On Aug. 2, 1990, the Iraqi Army invaded and occupied Kuwait, which was met with international condemnation and brought immediate economic sanctions against Iraq by members of the UN Security Council. President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher deployed forces into Saudi Arabia, and urged other countries to send their own forces to the scene. An array of nations soon joined, forming the largest military alliance since World War II.