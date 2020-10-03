O.J. Simpson acquitted of double murder 25 years ago today

O.J. Simpson's former agent will try to sell the infamous white Bronco. The car will change hands on "Pawn Stars." Police chased Simpson down the Los Angeles 405 freeway in 1994. "It's in amazing shape," said show personality Rick Harrison.

Globally covered, Simpson’s trial ended after 11 months on Oct. 3, 1995, when the jury rendered a verdict of “not guilty” for the two murders. An estimated 100 million people nationwide watched or listened to the verdict.

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

To date, no one has been arrested or charged in criminal connection to the murders. Goldman’s family won a 1997 wrongful death civil suit against Simpson, in which he was ordered to pay more than $33 million in damages.

Jury selection in the robbery and kidnapping trial of former football hero O.J. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence Stewart starts Monday. The charges stem from a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel. (AP/Sept. 7)

Simpson continued to have legal and financial problems after his acquittal, and on Sept. 13, 2007, he and a group of men entered a room at the Palace Station hotel-casino and took sports memorabilia at gunpoint. Simpson later admitted to taking the items, which he said had been stolen from him, but he denied breaking into the hotel room or carrying a gun.

Two days later, Simpson was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault and robbery. On Oct. 3, 2008, Simpson and another co-defendant were found guilty of all charges. Two months later, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the possibility of parole after nine years.

Simpson was released on Oct. 1, 2017.