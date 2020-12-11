Ohio Chick-fil-A being sued over long drive-thru line

Security camera footage from Bulk Beverage shows a line of cars going down one of the aisles of the parking lot in front of the business, where other cars could be blocked in existing spots.

The backups impact the parking lot for Bulk Beverage and other businesses in the plaza, Faulkner said.

“It can be a dangerous situation where there’s been accidents on our lot,” Faulkner said. “There’s been near misses and customers that have complained in our first two weeks of business of an unsafe environment in the parking lot.”

According to the local station, the suit isn’t about money, but getting Chick-fil-A and Mona Real Estate to make things right.

“It brings extra traffic to our business,” Faulkner said. “But on a daily basis they do get very busy during the lunch rush and at nighttime as well during dinnertime as one of our neighbors.”

Mona Real Estate has yet to sign off on changes that the lawsuit is calling for, WTOL reported. Chick-fil-A has not responded to the station’s request for comment at the time of this story’s publication.

Chick-fil-A currently offers curbside pick up for mobile orders through its app. Customers place their order on the app and can park in one of several designated parking spots to have their meals brought to them rather than waiting in a drive-thru line.