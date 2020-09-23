Officer dismissed from Alton Sterling wrongful death suit

A state district judge dismissed Howie Lake II from the case Monday at the request of Lake and his attorney, The Advocate reported.

Lake used a stun gun on Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man, and helped wrestle him to the ground during the 2016 encounter in Baton Rouge. Lake did not fire his gun. Former Baton Rouge Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times during the struggle outside a convenience store where Sterling was selling homemade CDs.