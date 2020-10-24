North Carolina man has ‘miracle’ recovery from coronavirus

A North Carolina man has made what his doctors said is a “miracle” recovery after spending 85 days at Duke University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sam Thompson works as a truck driver and thinks he got the coronavirus while on the road.
WFMY out of Greensboro, North Carolina, reported Thompson was airlifted to Duke University on Aug. 4 after initially being at a local hospital.
Thompson’s wife, Leigh Thompson, told the station her husband spent 64 days in the intensive care unit. She said at one point, he was placed on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine, another form of life support, during his treatment.
According to Leigh Thompson, doctors said her husband had a one-in-five chance of living.
"It does take the breath out of you when you hear your spouse is not doing so well and might not make it,” Leigh Thompson said.
She said she couldn’t see her husband in-person until Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions.
“It was really difficult and he went 58 days without speaking,” she said.
But Sam Thompson recovered after nearly three months total in the hospital.
“I had many doctors tell me I’m a walking miracle,” Sam Thompson told the station.
On Oct. 14, he left the hospital in a wheelchair as his medical team clapped and cheered.
Doctors are hopeful that his remaining lung and nerve damage won’t be permanent.
“I think there’s a message of hope here," Sam Thompson said. "Be courageous, don’t give up, I get stronger every day.”