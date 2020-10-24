North Carolina man has ‘miracle’ recovery from coronavirus

"It does take the breath out of you when you hear your spouse is not doing so well and might not make it,” Leigh Thompson said.

She said she couldn’t see her husband in-person until Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions.

“It was really difficult and he went 58 days without speaking,” she said.

But Sam Thompson recovered after nearly three months total in the hospital.

“I had many doctors tell me I’m a walking miracle,” Sam Thompson told the station.

On Oct. 14, he left the hospital in a wheelchair as his medical team clapped and cheered.

Doctors are hopeful that his remaining lung and nerve damage won’t be permanent.

“I think there’s a message of hope here," Sam Thompson said. "Be courageous, don’t give up, I get stronger every day.”