No seventh trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019

After that ruling, Flowers was moved off death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and taken to a regional jail in the central Mississippi town of Louisville. He remained in custody because the original murder indictment was still active.

At the request of Flowers’ attorneys, a judge set bond a $250,000 on Dec. 16, and Flowers walked out of jail within hours.

“It’s been rough,” Flowers told reporters immediately after his release. “Taking it one day at a time, keeping God first — that’s how I got through it.”

Curtis Flowers, flanked by sister Priscilla Ward, exits the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Mississippi, in 2019. At the time, Flowers' murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias, and he was granted bond by a circuit judge and is free, with some conditions, for the first time in 22 years. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: AP Credit: AP

McDuff had said a person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers’ release.

During the bond hearing, Ciruit Judge Joseph Loper said it was “troubling” that prosecutors had not responded to a previous defense motion to drop the charges against Flowers. He said if prosecutors do not respond, “the state will reap the whirlwind” from him.

Four people were shot to death on July 16, 1996, in the Tardy Furniture store in Winona. They were owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and three employees: 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden and 16-year-old Derrick “Bobo” Stewart.

Winona sits near the crossroads of Interstate 55, the major north-south artery in Mississippi, and U.S. Highway 82, which runs east to west. It about a half-hour’s drive from the flatlands of the Mississippi Delta. Among its 4,300 residents, about 48% are Black and 44% are white. Census Bureau figures show that about 30% live in poverty.