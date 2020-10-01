NEW: Kansas man accused of making threat over Breonna Taylor case

The Louisville police officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at the protests.

No one was charged in the March 13 death of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police who burst into her apartment during a drug raid.

Though there were no drugs in Taylor’s apartment, her boyfriend shot and wounded a police officer. Cameron said the officers' shots that killed Taylor were fired in self-defense.

Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Her death has sparked months of protest in Louisville and other cities.

Clay was charged with sending threatening communications in interstate commerce, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

It wasn’t immediately known if Clay had an attorney who could comment for him.