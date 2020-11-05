X

New jobless claims fall for another week, new figures show

First-time jobless claims fall to 751,000 as GDP soars 33.1%

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The number of weekly jobless claims continued to fall for another consecutive week, according to new figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A total of 751,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week.

The new numbers represent the 10th consecutive week new jobless claims have come in below 1 million.

“Overall, the economy appears to be losing a bit of momentum,” Wells Fargo Securities economists including Jay Bryson said in a recent note, according to Yahoo Finance. “Jobless claims have improved recently but remain elevated.”

This story is being updated.

