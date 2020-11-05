New jobless claims fall for another week, new figures show

The number of weekly jobless claims continued to fall for another consecutive week, according to new figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.
A total of 751,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week.
The new numbers represent the 10th consecutive week new jobless claims have come in below 1 million.
“Overall, the economy appears to be losing a bit of momentum,” Wells Fargo Securities economists including Jay Bryson said in a recent note, according to Yahoo Finance. “Jobless claims have improved recently but remain elevated.”
This story is being updated.