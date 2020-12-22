New date set for R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago

The 53-year-old R&B star has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019, and two trial dates, for April and then October this year, were earlier struck. His new trial date is Sept. 13, 2021.

The Grammy Award winner has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago accusing him of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories.