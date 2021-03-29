X

NC boy, 4, drowns in South Carolina swimming pool

A 4-year-old North Carolina boy drowned after his body was found in a pool (not pictured) at a rental home in South Carolina, authorities said. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Alexander Lewis

By The Associated Press

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A 4-year-old North Carolina boy drowned after his body was found in a pool at a rental home in South Carolina, authorities said.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said Aanay Sojitra of Cary, North Carolina, died about 10 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, The Beaufort Gazette reported.

Ott said the child was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head when he fell into the pool and was found after 10 to 15 minutes. Deputies responded to the rental home at 5 p.m. for a call of cardiac arrest, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

The child was taken to Hilton Head Hospital before being rushed to the Savannah hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

