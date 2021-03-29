NC boy, 4, drowns in South Carolina swimming pool

Ott said the child was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head when he fell into the pool and was found after 10 to 15 minutes. Deputies responded to the rental home at 5 p.m. for a call of cardiac arrest, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.