National Weather Service: Chicago-area tornado had 140 mph winds

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causes damage .At least five injuries were reported in Naperville late Sunday.Nearly 20,000 ComEd customers were without power in Illinois.Video showed several large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles in the path of the storm.The severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

Dozens of volunteers help clean up damaged homes in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

Dozens of volunteers help clean up a demolished home on Princeton Circle near Ranchview Drive in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm's trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we're still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico walks with his wife through the Ranchview neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs and damaged more than 100 homes overnight, Monday afternoon. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

Dozens of volunteers help clean up a demolished home on Princeton Circle near Ranchview Drive in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

A household member of a damaged house is seen through a broken window after a tornado passed through the area, Monday. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
