National Weather Service: Chicago-area tornado had 140 mph winds

“So overall we're still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.