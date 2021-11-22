Multiple homes destroyed in massive fire on North Carolina island

The village said no deaths or injuries have been reported.

The fire was partially contained by 9:45 p.m. and fully contained around 1 a.m., the village said. A fireguard has stayed on the scene through the morning “to monitor the area to quickly suppress rekindling.”

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

“The fire marshal is expected to begin the investigation into the cause of the fire later this morning,” they said.

No other information had been released as of Sunday morning.

Bald Head Island is a picturesque community off the coast of Southport, which is in southeastern North Carolina, about 160 miles from Raleigh nd directly south of Wilmington.