Motive still unclear in NOLA police officer’s fatal shooting

Ferguson said he believes Mitchum died a hero. “I can only imagine what could have happened had he made entry into that game, where we could have had many, many more victims.”

Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer was also a reserve deputy 2nd City Court constable. He was working a security detail as a constable at a George Washington Carver High School basketball game when the shooting occurred. — (@Tulane)Feb 27 2021

Other witnesses are being sought, Ferguson said. “We really do not know why Shallerhorn was attempting to enter that game,” the superintendent said. “We don’t know, have not received any information as to whether or not he had any connection to any of the teams or the student body.”

Ferguson said jewelry taken during an earlier armed robbery nearby was found on Shallerhorn. He faced charges of first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery. Online jail records show no court date set and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

BREAKING: NOPD is investigating a shooting at George Washington Carver High School. A @WGNOtv videographer was inside the gym when it happened. He says an officer doing security was shot. The gym is on lockdown. — (@Chris_R_Welty)Feb 26 2021

Mitchum was also a deputy constable with the Second City Court. Tulane Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas joined Ferguson and Constable Edwin Shorty in praising Mitchum for his work as a law enforcement officer as well as his work with students at Landry-Walker High School, where he worked security and filled other roles.

“He was an amazing individual,” Shorty said, saying Mitchum was known for “reaching into his own pocket” to help students who might need money for a prom or an athletic event.