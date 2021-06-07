Mother of teen in girl’s slaying faces tampering charge

She had been stabbed 114 times.

The arrest warrant says a surveillance camera inside the home recorded Smith washing her son’s jeans, which later tested positive for blood. Traces of blood were also found in a sink drain.

Evidence tampering is a third-degree felony in Florida.

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated,” Larizza said.

Fucci has pleaded not guilty to Bailey’s slaying and is being held without bail. The knife believed used in the killing was found in a pond near the crime scene.