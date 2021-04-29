More than year later, New Orleans street reopens after hotel collapse

At Wednesday’s news conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood near the cleared site and heralded the recent return of traffic flowing away from downtown and the river, toward Lake Pontchartrain. Three workers died in the 2019 collapse. Two of the bodies remained among the unstable remains of the building for 10 months.

Demolition of the damaged building and the clearing of debris was a much-delayed process complicated by ongoing litigation, a cyber-attack on city computer systems, an active 2020 hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews work on the roof of the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, on the side facing where the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Rampart Street in October 2019, in New Orleans. New Orleans officials marked the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare Wednesday. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Much work remains in the area including street and utility repairs. Not all of the lake-bound lanes of Canal are open. A partial opening of the intersecting Rampart Street, another heavily traveled street with segments of one of the city’s newer streetcar lines, is expected next month, officials said.