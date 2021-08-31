ajc logo
X

Mississippi highway collapses; 2 killed, at least 10 injured

Caption
Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.Only four storms have made landfall in the continental U.S. as Category 5 hurricanes in the last century:.the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, .Camille in 1969.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas

National & World News
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

LUCEDALE, Miss. — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.

Torrential rain may have caused the collapse, and the drivers may not have seen that the roadway in front of them had disappeared Monday night, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson said.

ExploreNew Orleans could be without power for weeks

“Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other,” he said. Seven vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. A crane was brought in to lift them out of the hole.

WDSU-TV reported that state troopers, emergency workers and rescue teams responded to Highway 26 west of Lucedale, about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, to find the east and westbound lanes collapsed. Robertson said the hole is about 50 to 60 feet long and 20 to 30 feet deep.

The identities and conditions of those involved in the accident have not been released.

More than 8 inches of rain fell in the area during Ida, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 3,100 and 5,700 vehicles drive along the stretch of the two-lane highway on an average day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation data.

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful to hit the U.S. mainland. It knocked out power to much of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River.

In Other News
1
Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing program
2
As U.S. military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
3
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
4
The Latest: Austria not ready to take in more Afghans
5
Ukraine's leader to talk with Biden on security, Russian gas
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top