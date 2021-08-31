Mississippi highway collapses; 2 killed, at least 10 injured

Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.Only four storms have made landfall in the continental U.S. as Category 5 hurricanes in the last century:.the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, .Camille in 1969.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas