Mississippi declares emergency as Sally approaches Gulf Coast; Teddy forms in Atlantic

“It needs to be understood by all of our friends in the coastal region and in south Mississippi that if you live in low-lying areas, the time to get out is early tomorrow morning,” Reeves said late Sunday.

“I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let’s take this one seriously.”

Presser just ended not long ago in #PlaqueminesParish, where a mandatory evacuation order is in effect. Officials say the shelters just opened and services are underway in picking those who need transportation assistance. Officials are urging residents to get prepared @wdsu. — (@SOCONNORNEWS)Sep 13 2020

Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally, which is a slow-moving storm.

Sally was moving west-northwest at 9 mph Monday morning. It was centered 120 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. On Sunday, Florida’s Gulf Coast was battered with windy, wet weather.

Pensacola, on Florida’s Panhandle, was bracing for 10 to 15 inches of rain. Sally could produce rain totals up to 24 inches by the middle of the week, forecasters said. Its maximum sustained winds Monday morning were 60 mph.

NEW: *MANDATORY* evacuation in Grand Isle starting TODAY at 9 a.m. Evacuation center will open at Raceland Recreation Center, 221 Recreation Drive. @wdsu #Sally — (@CWatkinsWDSU)Sep 13 2020

“That system is forecast to bring not only damaging winds but a dangerous storm surge,” said Daniel Brown of the Hurricane Center. “Because it’s slowing down it could produce a tremendous amount of rainfall over the coming days.”

This isn’t the only storm in the Atlantic basin. Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday and was expected to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to Bermuda, according to a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory. Once a tropical storm, Rene was forecast to become a remnant low Monday. Tropical Depression Twenty strengthened into Tropical Storm Teddy on Monday morning, and was expected to become a hurricane later in the week, forecasters said. And, Tropical Depression Twenty-One formed Monday in the eastern portion of the Atlantic Ocean.

A mandatory evacuation has already been issued in Grand Isle, Louisiana, ahead of the storm. On Saturday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for Orleans Parish residents living outside of the parish’s levee protection system.

All northern Gulf Coast states are urging residents to prepare.

“It is likely that this storm system will be impacting Alabama’s Gulf Coast. While it is currently not being predicted as a direct hit to our coastal areas, we know well that we should not take the threat lightly,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. She urged residents to prepare and stay informed of the storm’s path in the coming days.

Teddy is located more than 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Large swells from Teddy were forecast to reach the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.

And, Tropical Depression Twenty-One formed Monday morning. It was located about 330 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, forecasters said. It could briefly become a tropical storm this week.