Missing University of Alabama student found dead in river

By late Tuesday afternoon, search crews descended on the Black Warrior River, where his body was found submerged.

“We are sad to report that divers found the body of University of Alabama student Garrett Walker around 4 p.m. today,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We’re heartbroken for Garrett’s family and friends, as well as everyone in the Tuscaloosa and UA communities who are mourning this tragic loss.”

Authorities have not yet revealed an official cause of death or whether they suspect foul play. There was no immediate indication that Walker was with anyone when he vanished two days earlier.

A family attorney told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that the family was grieving, WIAT reports.

An investigation is continuing.