Missing University of Alabama student found dead in river

The body of a student who went missing from the University of Alabama over the weekend has been found in a Tuscaloosa river, according to authorities. Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old from Maryland, was last seen alive at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, WIAT CBS 42 reports.
The body of a student who went missing from the University of Alabama over the weekend has been found in a Tuscaloosa river, according to authorities. Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old from Maryland, was last seen alive at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, WIAT CBS 42 reports.

National & World News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Remains pulled from Black Warrior River 2 days after he left a bar and disappeared

The body of a student who went missing from the University of Alabama over the weekend has been found in a Tuscaloosa river, according to authorities.

Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old from Maryland, was last seen alive at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, WIAT CBS 42 reports.

The man’s parents reported him missing after his clothes and cellphone turned up later the same day near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk just west of Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to the station.

Authorities searched the area for two days, but still found no signs of Walker.

By late Tuesday afternoon, search crews descended on the Black Warrior River, where his body was found submerged.

“We are sad to report that divers found the body of University of Alabama student Garrett Walker around 4 p.m. today,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We’re heartbroken for Garrett’s family and friends, as well as everyone in the Tuscaloosa and UA communities who are mourning this tragic loss.”

Authorities have not yet revealed an official cause of death or whether they suspect foul play. There was no immediate indication that Walker was with anyone when he vanished two days earlier.

A family attorney told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that the family was grieving, WIAT reports.

An investigation is continuing.

About the Author

ArLuther Lee

ArLuther Lee covers national and international news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from The University of Florida and has been a journalist for more than 23 years. The married father of two first joined the AJC in 2003 as the Front Page designer. He enjoys running and playing chess.

