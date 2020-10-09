Mindy Kaling reveals she’s a mom of 2

Kaling, who was at the show promoting her latest project, a book of a collection of essays called “Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes),” said she was hesitant to share the news because of the state of the world.

Kaling, who is private about her personal life, is also mother to 2-year-old Katherine Swati “Kit” Kaling, who she gave birth to in December 2017.

Just as in the case of her daughter, Kaling has not revealed who the father of her child is.

E! News reported that Kaling was photographed by paparazzi in August with what appeared to be a baby bump. She wore a black sweater, black leggings, and was masked up as she went to a children’s boutique in Los Angeles.