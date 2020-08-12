Mike Esper reportedly out as Defense secretary after fall election

President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to replace Defense Secretary Mike Esper after this fall’s election.
In response, the Pentagon released a statement that Esper serves “at the pleasure of the president.”
NEW: Statement from Pentagon, on the news Trump wants Esper gone after election, notes Esper swore an oath as a West Point cadet 38 years ago and “continues that same commitment to duty, honor, and country today,” but recognizes he serves “at the pleasure of the president." pic.twitter.com/NZUIr38Qty— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 12, 2020
Esper angered Trump last month, according to The New York Times, by breaking publicly with him over whether active-duty military troops should be sent to control protests in American cities.
At the same time, Democrats are condemning Trump’s appointing of a staunch loyalist to a senior Pentagon job after it became clear that getting the retired general confirmed to a higher post would be difficult if not impossible.
Trump appointed retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to a job performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary for defense policy, amid ongoing furor over offensive remarks Tata made, including about Islam. Last week the Senate canceled a hearing on Tata's nomination to become defense undersecretary for policy, the third-highest civilian post at the Pentagon.
Tata, who also has been a Fox News commentator, withdrew his name from consideration for the undersecretary job over the weekend, and was then appointed by Trump to serve in the deputy's post.
The Pentagon in a statement said Tata, who had been working as an adviser to Esper, “looks forward to continuing to help implement the president’s national security agenda.”