Mike Esper reportedly out as Defense secretary after fall election

Trump appointed retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to a job performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary for defense policy, amid ongoing furor over offensive remarks Tata made, including about Islam. Last week the Senate canceled a hearing on Tata's nomination to become defense undersecretary for policy, the third-highest civilian post at the Pentagon.

Tata, who also has been a Fox News commentator, withdrew his name from consideration for the undersecretary job over the weekend, and was then appointed by Trump to serve in the deputy's post.

The Pentagon in a statement said Tata, who had been working as an adviser to Esper, “looks forward to continuing to help implement the president’s national security agenda.”