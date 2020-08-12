X

Mike Esper reportedly out as Defense secretary after fall election

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to remove Defense Secretary Mark Esper after this fall's election. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: Evan Vucci

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to replace Defense Secretary Mike Esper after this fall’s election.

In response, the Pentagon released a statement that Esper serves “at the pleasure of the president.”

Esper angered Trump last month, according to The New York Times, by breaking publicly with him over whether active-duty military troops should be sent to control protests in American cities.

At the same time, Democrats are condemning Trump’s appointing of a staunch loyalist to a senior Pentagon job after it became clear that getting the retired general confirmed to a higher post would be difficult if not impossible.

Trump appointed retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to a job performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary for defense policy, amid ongoing furor over offensive remarks Tata made, including about Islam. Last week the Senate canceled a hearing on Tata's nomination to become defense undersecretary for policy, the third-highest civilian post at the Pentagon.

Tata, who also has been a Fox News commentator, withdrew his name from consideration for the undersecretary job over the weekend, and was then appointed by Trump to serve in the deputy's post.

The Pentagon in a statement said Tata, who had been working as an adviser to Esper, “looks forward to continuing to help implement the president’s national security agenda.”

