Mickey Mantle died 25 years ago

Those are just some of the monikers Mickey Mantle earned over the course of his baseball career, all with the New York Yankees. Mantle died on Aug. 13, 1995, at the age of 63 from liver cancer.

Mantle was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Spavinaw, Oklahoma, and was christened “Mickey” in honor of Mickey Cochrane, a Hall of Fame catcher. His family moved to nearby Commerce when he was 4.