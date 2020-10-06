Michelle Obama’s ‘closing argument' urges voters to pick Biden

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a video on Tuesday, urging undecided voters to support Democrat Joe Biden in his White House bid.
She slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and again voiced her support for the man who served as her husband’s vice president for eight years.
My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know. https://t.co/dtEUrcjPAy— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 6, 2020
On the first night of Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.”
“He cannot meet this moment,” she said. “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.”
At the convention, Mrs. Obama emphasized the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote. “We’ve all been suffering the consequences,” she said.
Mrs. Obama’s video came only hours after the president was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus.