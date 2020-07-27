X

Miami drive-by shooting leaves 7-year-old girl brain dead

What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News | 21 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Infant, two adults also injured, in stable condition

A weekend drive-by shooting left an infant and two adults in the hospital and a 7-year-old girl brain dead.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened Saturday night. Cynthia Banks, a family member of those who were wounded, told CBS Miami her niece had parked a car outside their home and were getting out when they were fired up.

“We are hurt so bad, you know. We are just so hurt,” Banks said. “We would have never imagined that it would happen like this here. I just want everyone to just pray for my family. We don’t know what is going on, we don’t know what is happening. The only thing we know is our family is suffering for what happened and disappointed.”

Regional coverage

At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Local leaders expressed outrage over the shootings on social media:

Banks is calling for the shooters to surrender to police.

“I pray to God that they turn themselves in. I pray to God that they turn their life around and understand you don’t hurt a family here so badly,” she said.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.