Miami drive-by shooting leaves 7-year-old girl brain dead

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened Saturday night. Cynthia Banks, a family member of those who were wounded, told CBS Miami her niece had parked a car outside their home and were getting out when they were fired up.

“We are hurt so bad, you know. We are just so hurt,” Banks said. “We would have never imagined that it would happen like this here. I just want everyone to just pray for my family. We don’t know what is going on, we don’t know what is happening. The only thing we know is our family is suffering for what happened and disappointed.”