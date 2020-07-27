Miami drive-by shooting leaves 7-year-old girl brain dead

A weekend drive-by shooting left an infant and two adults in the hospital and a 7-year-old girl brain dead.
Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened Saturday night. Cynthia Banks, a family member of those who were wounded, told CBS Miami her niece had parked a car outside their home and were getting out when they were fired up.
“We are hurt so bad, you know. We are just so hurt,” Banks said. “We would have never imagined that it would happen like this here. I just want everyone to just pray for my family. We don’t know what is going on, we don’t know what is happening. The only thing we know is our family is suffering for what happened and disappointed.”
Local leaders expressed outrage over the shootings on social media:
Anyone with information is urged to call @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-TIPS. @MiamiDadePD will be contributing to increase the reward by $5000 for information that results in an arrest or filing of criminal charges.— Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 26, 2020
The million eyes of our community’s residents may have seen something that could provide an essential identifying clue. Please come forward and say something. You may become an important lifesaver with just a few words. (3/3)— Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) July 26, 2020
Banks is calling for the shooters to surrender to police.
“I pray to God that they turn themselves in. I pray to God that they turn their life around and understand you don’t hurt a family here so badly,” she said.