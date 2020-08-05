Breaking News

Miami construction accident injures at least 6

A construction accident in Miami on Wednesday injured several workers.
Credit: YouTube screenshot

National & World News | 29 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At least six construction workers were hospitalized after a Miami construction accident Wednesday.

The incident happened at an office building under construction at Brickell Plaza near 9th Street, according to NBC Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said a crane was lifting a bundle of rebar when it malfunctioned and fell on at least six workers.

The workers became trapped in the debris, and two of them were impaled by the rebar, officials said. One was able to get out on his own, and three were pulled out by rescue workers.

All six were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions ranged from serious to critical.

The incident also led to a nearby street closure.

