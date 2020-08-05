Miami construction accident injures at least 6

At least six construction workers were hospitalized after a Miami construction accident Wednesday.
The incident happened at an office building under construction at Brickell Plaza near 9th Street, according to NBC Miami.
Miami Fire Rescue officials said a crane was lifting a bundle of rebar when it malfunctioned and fell on at least six workers.
LIVE: Five workers have been taken to the hospital after a partial building collapse in Brickell. https://t.co/cvirGarHoY— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 5, 2020
The workers became trapped in the debris, and two of them were impaled by the rebar, officials said. One was able to get out on his own, and three were pulled out by rescue workers.
All six were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions ranged from serious to critical.
UPDATE: South Miami Avenue - S.E. 1 Avenue on 8th Street is shut down. Please seek alternative route. https://t.co/lQmbeCmqIH— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2020
The incident also led to a nearby street closure.