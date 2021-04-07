Medic who shot 2 in Maryland was assigned to medical research center

Explore 1 sailor released from hospital after shooting

Wagner recalled that Nutt was terrified. “His eyes were so wide open,” he said. “It was overwhelming.”

Police officers found the other wounded sailor — Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal, 36, of Frederick — in the warehouse. He remained in critical condition Wednesday at the same Baltimore trauma center where Nutt was treated, according to the joint news release from police, military officials and the FBI.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, left, joined by Frederick Maryland Police Chief Jason Lando, right, speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

“We’re still trying to sort through stacks of paper ... to figure out exactly what the motive would be,” Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn said Tuesday.

Wagner said the gunman clearly “wanted this young man dead” based on what he saw on surveillance video that captured the wounded sailor ducking and trying to hide before he entered the building. He said the gunman’s vehicle stopped outside Nicolock Paving Stones for about a minute before peeling out and leaving.

“That wasn’t random. He was being hunted down. And that guy wanted to finish the job,” Wagner said.

Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician in the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick, Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehans, a spokesman for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said Wednesday. The Naval Medical Research Center’s headquarters is in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Woldesenbet’s service record says he enlisted in September 2012 and reported to his most recent position in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

Woldesenbet was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, his record shows. It lists his rank as hospital corpsman 3rd Class.

An official stands near a taped-off area near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Portugal enlisted in 2006 and has been assigned to the Navy Medical Research Center in Frederick since September 2020; Nutt enlisted in 2018 and has had the same assignment since October 2019, according to their Navy service records.

The shooting took place at a warehouse rented by the research directorate to store supplies and equipment. The warehouse is located in the Riverside Tech Park, an office park several miles from the Army base. The warehouse is not staffed regularly and is leased by a military contractor, Applehans said.

Woldesenbet shot the sailors with a rifle, police and military officials said. He then drove to the base, where gate guards who had been given advance notice told him to pull over for a search. But Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base’s police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Fort Detrick’s Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres in the city of Frederick.

Woldesenbet lived at an apartment building in Frederick, a few miles from the site of the shooting. Police cordoned off the apartment on Tuesday afternoon, and a neighbor reported seeing officials escorting his wife and children from the building.