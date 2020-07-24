McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks

The fast food restaurant announced Friday that its new policy, effective Aug. 1, will mean all guests have to wear face coverings when entering restaurants.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” the restaurant said in a news release. “In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”