McConnell: Unclear if GOP will keep control of U.S. Senate

“I don’t know whether I’m going to be the defensive coordinator or the offensive coordinator,” McConnell told reporters, with several states still undecided in their Senate election results. The at-least-for-now Senate Majority Leader said he will likely know the results of the Maine and North Carolina senate race results by the end of Wednesday.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was in a tight reelection battle against Democrat Sara Gideon, while North Carolina was undecided between incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham.