McConnell: Unclear if GOP will keep control of U.S. Senate

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who won his reelection bid Tuesday night, said Wednesday morning he is unsure if the GOP will maintain control of the U.S. Senate when all the votes are counted.
“I don’t know whether I’m going to be the defensive coordinator or the offensive coordinator,” McConnell told reporters, with several states still undecided in their Senate election results. The at-least-for-now Senate Majority Leader said he will likely know the results of the Maine and North Carolina senate race results by the end of Wednesday.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins was in a tight reelection battle against Democrat Sara Gideon, while North Carolina was undecided between incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham.
In Georgia, at least one of the two Senate seats up for grabs is headed to a January runoff, between U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Incumbent David Perdue is holding a narrow lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, but the race is still too close to call.
Democrats picked up two seats on Tuesday night: one in Colorado, where former Governor John Hickenlooper defeated Republican Senator Cory Gardner, and one in Arizona, where Democrat Mark Kelly has unseated Republican Senator Martha McSally.
In Alabama, Trump-backed Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former head coach of the Auburn football team, defeated incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones.
McConnell defeated Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. In Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst survived a challenge by Theresa Greenfield.
Mississippi’s Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy, and in South Carolina, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defeated Democrat Jaime Harrison in the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history. Graham spoke after winning reelection.
McConnell also told reporters he is “disturbed” by loss of support for Republican Party in suburbs, and said “we need to do better” with college educated voters and women."