Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

"I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew," she told The Associated Press in 2014. "That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big."

FILE- This Aug. 19, 1966 file photo shows The Supremes, with Diana Ross, lead singer on top of the slide, while Mary Wilson climbs the stairs and Florence Ballard stands underneath. Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old. Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas and that the cause was not immediately clear. (AP Photo, file) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1s, with “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” Stop! In the Name of Love" and “Back in My Arms Again” following in quick succession. The Supremes also recorded the hit songs “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Up the Ladder to the Roof,” and “Love Child.”

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1964 file photo, The Supremes, from left, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, perform during a reception for them in a hotel, in London. Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old. Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas and that the cause was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File) Credit: Bob Dear Credit: Bob Dear

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme,” said Motown founder Berry Gordy in a statement Monday night, according to Variety. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’