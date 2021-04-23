ajc logo
Man’s body found in front of Alabama state Capitol

A body was found outside the state Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, early Friday. (Jada Yuan/The New York Times)
Credit: JADA YUAN

National & World News | Updated 5 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man’s body was found outside the Alabama state Capitol early Friday.

According to Montgomery officials, the body was found in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Police were responding to reports of a person down.

Emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s name or possible cause of death.

According to WFSA, a flatbed truck was brought in to remove a black muscle car from the scene, though no details on its connection to the case were clear.

