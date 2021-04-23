Man’s body found in front of Alabama state Capitol

A man’s body was found outside the Alabama state Capitol early Friday.
According to Montgomery officials, the body was found in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Police were responding to reports of a person down.
Emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s name or possible cause of death.
According to WFSA, a flatbed truck was brought in to remove a black muscle car from the scene, though no details on its connection to the case were clear.