Man suspected of Georgia killing arrested in Florida

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens told the Statesboro Herald that Mayhew was driving Rushing’s car. Columbia County, Florida, deputies stopped Mayhew after Bulloch County officials notified them that Mayhew might be in the area.

Federal and Georgia officials had been searching for Mayhew, saying they believed he evaded capture on Thursday after a resident interrupted a burglary at a home near Statesboro. They said he killed Rushing on Friday after the search began.