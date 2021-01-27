Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 kids in Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A man fleeing Tennessee state troopers sped into a city intersection and slammed his truck into a car, killing a mother and her two young children, authorities said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was chasing a truck driven by Michael Don Shepherd on Tuesday morning when Shepherd sped into the intersection in Cookeville and struck a car driven by Amanda Chatman, the Cookeville Police Department said in a news release.
Chatman, 24, and her 3- and 4-year-old children were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.
Shepherd, 25, was arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest, and booked into a county jail. It could not be determined immediately if he had an attorney who could speak for him.