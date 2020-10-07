Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $675 million in financial support to its sales associates this year, the news release said.

Also, Lowe’s has committed more than $100 million to support its communities during the pandemic, including $55 million in grants to provide financial relief to rural, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses, according to the news release.

Earlier this year, Lowe’s paid $300 to full-time workers and $150 to part-time workers and gave a $2 hourly wage increase to line workers who worked in April.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based chain has more than 2,200 stores and about 300,000 full- and part-time employees. In August it reported that second-quarter sales surged and profits were better than expected as shoppers spent stimulus money — as well as funds formerly spent on travel and entertainment — on do-it-yourself projects around the house.