Longtime Virginia Sen. John Warner dead at 94

John Warner, a former secretary of the Navy and a five-term Republican senator from Virginia, died Tuesday night of heart failure. He was 94.
Warner served as the secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974 and in the Senate from 1979 to 2009.
According to Politico, Warner’s death was confirmed in an overnight email sent to friends and family by Susan Magill, his chief of staff.
Warner served in World War II and the Korean War before becoming Navy secretary.
Warner was the sixth husband of actor Elizabeth Taylor, whom he married before being elected to the Senate. When he retired, he was one of five World War II veterans serving in the Senate, and as of Wednesday, is the last Republican from Virginia to have been a U.S. senator.
Warner served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee from 1999 to 2001, and again from 2003 to 2007. He also served as the chair of the Senate Rules Committee from 1995 to 1999.