Lobster diver injured when caught in whale’s mouth

He estimates he was in the whale’s mouth for about 30 seconds but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.

Then the whale surfaced, shook its head and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.

“Then I realized, oh, my God, I'm in a whale's mouth ... and he's trying to swallow me. And I thought to myself OK, this is it — I'm finally — I'm gonna die." - Michael Packard, a commercial lobster diver

His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Humpbacks are not aggressive, and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.