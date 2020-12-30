Landslide in Norway leaves 10 injured, more than 20 missing

Police spokesman Roger Pettersen told Norwegian media there were no reports of missing, but officials could not rule out the possibility of people in collapsed buildings. He said some 21 people registered to live in the area are uncounted for.

“The 21 people may have evacuated themselves but may also still be in the landslide area,” Pettersen told news agency NTB.

One of the injured was seriously hurt, while nine had lighter injuries. Weather at the time was reported to be challenging, with snow and full winter conditions.

The scene after a landslide occurred in a residential area in Ask, near Oslo. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)

Ask is home to some 5,000 people.

“It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tweeted.

In a separate statement, she called the disaster “probably one of the biggest landslides we have had, and with the biggest consequences.”

The area where Ask is located is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay, a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid. There have been previous landslides reported there.