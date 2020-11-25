Justice Department appeals, seeking to replace Donald Trump in suit

She said it remains to be seen if the new attorney general “will agree that Trump was acting within the scope of his employment as President when he defamed our client.”

Explore Lawyers for woman who accuses Trump of rape seek his DNA

Still, she added, Carroll’s attorneys are confident that the 2nd Circuit will uphold the judge’s “comprehensive and well-reasoned opinion.”

Justice Department attorneys say Trump had to respond in June 2019 to accusations Carroll made against him in a book because the claims related to his fitness for office.

Carroll has said Trump raped her in a luxury department store dressing room a quarter century ago after they randomly crossed paths and engaged in conversation as each recognized the other’s measure of fame.

Trump said Carroll was “totally lying” to sell a memoir and that he’d never met her, though a 1987 photo showed them and their then-spouses at a social event. He said the photo captured a moment when he was standing in a line.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.