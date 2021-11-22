Jury signals disagreement in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial

Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11-12, 2017, ostensibly to protest the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Caption In this July 15, 2019, file photo, James Alex Fields Jr. is led out of the General District Court courthouse after his sentencing on state charges in Charlottesville, Virginia. A jury began deliberations Friday in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville four years ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

During a march on the University of Virginia grounds, white nationalists surrounded counterprotesters, shouted “Jews will not replace us!” and threw burning tiki torches at them. The next day, an avowed admirer of Adolf Hitler intentionally drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 19.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, is serving life in prison for murder and hate crimes for the car attack. He is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs are relying in part on a 150-year-old law passed after the Civil War to shield freed slaves from violence and protect their civil rights. Commonly known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, the law contains a rarely used provision that allows private citizens to sue other citizens for civil rights violations.

Caption White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in August 2017 in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

During closing arguments, lawyers for the plaintiffs told jurors that the defendants “planned, executed and then celebrated” racially motivated violence that killed one counterprotester and injured dozens over the course of the two days.

The defendants used their closing arguments to distance themselves from Fields. Several defendants testified that they resorted to violence only after they or their associates were attacked. They’ve blamed the violence on anti-fascist protesters known as antifa as well as one another.

The lawsuit is being funded by Integrity First for America, a nonprofit civil rights organization.