ajc logo
X

Judge rejects bid to allow guns at Minnesota State Fair

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File)
Caption
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File)

Credit: Jim Mone

Credit: Jim Mone

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has rejected a request by a gun owners group for a temporary injunction to require the Minnesota State Fair to allow permit holders to carry their pistols on the fairgrounds, ruling Wednesday that they’re unlikely to prevail as the broader case goes forward.

Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson ruled less than 24 hours before the State Fair opens Thursday that the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus failed to meet its burden of proof that the fair’s longstanding ban on guns violates state law or that they have sufficient legal grounds to seek relief. The group contends the ban violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, and state laws governing the rights of permit holders to carry their guns in public.

Caption
Mexico Sues US Gun Companies Over, Cross-Border Flood of Firearms.The lawsuit was filed by the Mexican government in a Massachusetts federal court.It names 11 gun companies, including Colt and Smith & Wesson, .accusing them of engineering the gun industry “in ways they know routinely arm the drug cartels in Mexico.”.The lawsuit alleges that the companies' actions have resulted in negligence.For decades, the government and its citizens have been victimized by a deadly flood of military-style and other particularly lethal guns that flows from the U.S. across the border, Lawsuit Filed By Mexican Government, via 'The New York Times'.[The flood of weaponry is] the foreseeable result of the defendants’ deliberate actions and business practices, Lawsuit Filed By Mexican Government, via 'The New York Times'.According to U.S. Justice Department research, .70 percent of all weapons traced in Mexico between 2014 and 2018 were manufactured in the U.S. by American companies.These weapons are intimately linked to the violence that Mexico is living through today, Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico, via 'The New York Times'.According to the lawsuit, U.S. gun laws have significant impact upon violence in Mexico.The end of the assault weapon ban in 2004 meant that increased U.S. production supplied drug cartels with "more military-style assault weapons.".The increased flow of these weapons across the border coincided with a rise in killings...... that topped out in 2018 at a gruesome 36,000 deaths.Depending on the result of the suit, monetary damages could climb as high as $10 billion

Nelson pointed out in her ruling that the State Fair has banned guns since 2003, when it began posting prominent signs at the gates, and that the prohibition has been posted on the fair’s website since at least 2016, when fair officials began doing bag checks. And she noted that the fair announced plans in 2020 to start using metal detectors to enforce the ban.

But the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus didn’t sue the fair’s governing body, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, to overturn the ban until earlier this month. She wasn’t persuaded that the fair’s recent decision to contract with the county sheriff’s office for law enforcement on the grounds was a significant change. Nelson said the purpose of a temporary injunction is normally to preserve the status quo, and that the status quo in this case favors letting the ban stand.

“The Plaintiffs have long been aware of the Society’s position on guns at the State Fair, and that their extensive delay undercuts their claim of irreparable harm,” Nelson wrote.

The judge also pointed out that attorneys for the fair argued that the event would suffer lost ticket sales, lower attendance and profits, and that there could be costs from performers pulling out, if she granted the injunction. She also noted that they raised public safety concerns about the large crowds expected at the fair, the consumption of alcohol, the presence of children and the possibility that some permit holders might try to bring long guns onto the fairgrounds.

Attorney Scott Flaherty argued for the gun owners at a hearing last week that the question isn’t whether allowing guns onto the fairgrounds is good public policy but whether the ban is legal.

But State Fair attorney Leah Janus countered that fair officials have the authority under state law to impose rules they deem necessary to protect the “health, safety and comfort” of visitors.

The judge’s ruling does not end the case, and the arguments will continue.

“We’ll announce next steps in the case shortly,” the caucus said in a statement posted on its website. “This is only the first step in the process. There will be a full hearing on the merits sometime in the coming weeks/months.”

In Other News
1
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
2
Indian police rescue 17 children employed illegally
3
Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents
4
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
5
U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top