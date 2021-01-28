Judge refuses to toss case against defiant Louisiana pastor

Spell contended the First Amendment protected his right to gather in large groups, and his attorney, Jeff Wittenbrink, argued that Edwards’ orders illegally singled out and restricted religious organizations.

The pastor said he did not attend his hearing Monday because he refused to wear a mask inside the courthouse. He and more than a dozen of his supporters and church members instead gathered across the street to protest the charges, with Spell later telling The Advocate that the judge “ruled against God” by not voiding his offenses.

Spell has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and, if convicted, could face jail time and up to $3,000 in fines. He was set to appear in court again in March.

Spell said he would appeal the decision.